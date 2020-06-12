Hariri Warns that Firing Salameh would 'Slaughter' Economy
Former premier Saad Hariri warned Friday against sacking long-running Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, describing any such move as “madness.”
“The threat to fire Riad Salameh is economic, political and constitutional madness that would slaughter the Lebanese economy,” Hariri said in a tweet.
“The Presidency and its government are leading the Lebanese into the unknown by turning the economy into a hostage and settling political scores,” he added.
“This is a mentality of spite and vengeance that is looking for a scapegoat to contain people’s rightful anger and the screams of hunger across all regions,” Hariri went on to say.
“They are looking for an exit to rescue themselves from the consequences of their decisions and actions, not for a solution to rescue the economic and stop the lira’s deterioration,” the ex-PM charged.
Lol are you kidding? Slaughter the economy? there is no economy left to slaughter dipstick... You are afraid that if Salameh gets fired, he will expose all of the corrupt officials. Like I said, Salameh is the head of the snake, and protecting him protects ALL of the thieves he is in bed with... You are not following anybody except maybe the sheep that follow you until they die...
Why do we have to know the opinion of that irrelevant creature? Stfu once for all You Garbage!!
Yup, sure, we’ve heard that one before. Assigning any position to anyone who is not part of the “system” is unacceptable and will lead to chaos, right? I mean where can we find a qualified candidate who hasn’t already been elected? We clearly have the creme de la creme of public figures serving the interests of all Lebanese citizens.
The crooks are split between keeping their accomplice at the BDL and replacing him with a pure Aouni crook.
Either way, not good.