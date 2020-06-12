Hariri Warns that Firing Salameh would 'Slaughter' Economy

Former premier Saad Hariri warned Friday against sacking long-running Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, describing any such move as “madness.”

“The threat to fire Riad Salameh is economic, political and constitutional madness that would slaughter the Lebanese economy,” Hariri said in a tweet.

“The Presidency and its government are leading the Lebanese into the unknown by turning the economy into a hostage and settling political scores,” he added.

“This is a mentality of spite and vengeance that is looking for a scapegoat to contain people’s rightful anger and the screams of hunger across all regions,” Hariri went on to say.

“They are looking for an exit to rescue themselves from the consequences of their decisions and actions, not for a solution to rescue the economic and stop the lira’s deterioration,” the ex-PM charged.