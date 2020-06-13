Hariri Fires Sharp Remarks against Authority, 'Mopeds' Patrons'

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Saturday waged sharp remarks against the ruling authority and AMAL and Hizbullah parties, without naming them, after Friday’s protests that turned into riots.

The presidential “term and its government undermine the independence of the judiciary and stand idle watching the Souks of Beirut being sabotaged and burnt, and Beirut’s role and dignity assaulted,” said Hariri in a tweet marking the assassaination anniversary of judge Walid Eido and his son Khaled.

“Those who orchestrated and carried out the sabotage and arson attacks in Beirut have no idea about the goals and values of the revolution. They are misguided groups drifting behind a cursed scheme that seeks sedition and further collapse,” said Hariri.

He emphasized that Beirut violence was “deliberate” seeking to “infiltrate” the ranks of protesters and “topple the public opinion against the righteous demands of the revolution.”

“To the young men and women of the revolution, we tell them that these attacks are aimed at stirring public opinion against popular movements and anticipating calls for gatherings and sit-ins ... Beware of infiltrators to your ranks,” said the former PM.

He addressed the “ruling authority and parties who stand behind '' the packs of individuals on motorcycles who invade the protest squares usually raising flags of AMAL and Hizbullah parties.

“To the people of the government, the government, and the motorcycle sponsors, we say Beirut is not a scapegoat ... Do not force the people to protect their properties and their livelihoods themselves. The responsibility is yours and we will not stand idly by watching the capital being sabotaged,” he warned.