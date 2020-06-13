Diab to Address Lebanese on Latest Developments

Prime Minister Hassan Diab is expected to address the Lebanese in a live televised speech on Saturday to talk about the latest developments in the country, media reports said.

The speech will be aired live at 6:00 p.m.

The PM’s remarks come after a night of tension that petered out after midnight mainly in Beirut’s downtown area where shop fronts were defaced and burnt.

In the northern city of Tripoli, hundreds of demonstrators shouting “revolution, revolution" had thrown stones and Molotov cocktails toward the soldiers and damaged the facades of several banks and shops. Soldiers responded with tear gas.

Protesters had initially taken to the streets after sundown on Thursday, railing against the spiralling cost of living and the government's apparent impotence in the face of the worst economic turmoil since the 1975-1990 civil war.