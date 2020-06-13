Lebanon Records 20 New Cases of Coronavirus

The Health Ministry said that twenty new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded on Saturday raising the tally to 1442.

It said nine of the cases were recorded in Lebanese residents, while eleven were recorded in Lebanese expats repatriated recently to Lebanon during the outbreak of the virus.

The total number of deaths stands at 30.

According to official data, 868 individuals have recovered from the virus since the first case was detected on February 21.