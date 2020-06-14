Geagea Slams Vandalization, Ashrafieh MPs Warn Scooter 'Provocateurs'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday accused the government of negligence towards the rioting that central Beirut had witnessed in recent days.

“As much as we as Lebanese cling to freedom of opinion and expression, we also cling to public order, public safety and the preservation of public and private property,” Geagea said in a tweet.

“Can the government tell us why it did not give the necessary instructions to the army and Internal Security Forces to intervene immediately when the vandalization of the capital and public and private property started?” the LF leader asked.

LF lawmaker Imad Wakim meanwhile said “the systematic and deplorable vandalization, destruction, firebombing and motorcycle raids in downtown Beirut require an urgent meeting for Beirut’s MPs, in order to take a stern, cautionary and firm stance.”

“The capital has its people and residents and we won’t tolerate this violation,” Wakim added.

Wakim and Ashrafieh MPs Nadim Gemayel and Jean Talouzian meanwhile issued a joint statement decrying that “the neighborhoods of the capital Beirut have recently witnessed provocative shows of force, rioting and unjustifiable attacks on public and private property that shook civil peace and harmed the revolution and its goals and sons.”

“We as the MPs of Beirut’s first district cling to the Lebanese Army and security forces as the sole guarantee for preserving security and stability and protecting citizens’ properties, and we will be behind these forces,” the statement added.

They also warned “some of those exploiting the revolution with the aim of attacking and insulting the sanctity of regions and neighborhoods” that Ashrafieh “has been and will always be the pillar of the Lebanese resistance” and that its residents “will be vigilant for any attempt to tamper with its security wherever it may come from.”