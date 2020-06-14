Lebanon Records Only Four New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon confirmed only four COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, a drop from twenty daily cases recorded on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Health Ministry said two of the infected individuals are residents and the other two are repatriated expats. It said the two local cases have been traced to known sources.

According to the Ministry, 885 PCR tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

The new cases -- which were recorded in Kahhale, Mreijat and Qana -- raise the country’s tally to 1,446.