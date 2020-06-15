U.N. Denies Reports of Withdrawal from Lebanon

The United Nations on Monday denied reports referring to possible U.N. withdrawal from Lebanon, stressing that it is not planning to "stop its operations" or "evacuate its staff" from the country.

"In response to speculative stories referring to possible U.N. withdrawal from Lebanon in some media outlets in the past days, the United Nations considers it necessary to deny such unsubstantiated speculations," the U.N. said in an English-language statement.

It added: "The U.N. is not planning to stop its operations and evacuate its staff from Lebanon. On the contrary, the U.N. support, operations and activities continue, expand and accelerate regardless the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The U.N. in Lebanon is committed to continue supporting Lebanon and its people also during this challenging period," it stressed.

The denial comes days after protesters in the northern city of Tripoli intercepted a convoy of 39 truckloads of food aid destined for Syria. The United Nations World Food Program said the convoy belonged to it.