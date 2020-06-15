Turkish Jets Drop Bombs on Kurdish Rebel Bases in Northern Iraq

Turkish military late on Sunday launched air strikes on outlawed Kurdish rebels' bases in northern Iraq, the defense ministry announced.

"Operation Claw-Eagle has started. Our planes are crushing the caves of terrorists," the ministry tweeted.

The air raids targeted Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq including in Kandil, Sinjar and Hakurk, it added.

The PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the state since 1984, is banned as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. The group has rear bases in northern Iraq.

Turkish military launches regular raids against Kurdish militants in the southeast of the country as well as in northern Iraq.