Lebanon to Probe Dollar 'Rumors' and 'Insults' to President
Lebanon's public prosecutor Tuesday ordered a probe into rumors on social media on the plunge in value of the local currency that sparked three nights of violent protests.
Hundreds took to the streets from last Thursday to Saturday after the dollar exchange rate soared to almost 5,000 Lebanese pounds on the black market, according to money dealers, despite officially remaining pegged at 1,507 pounds.
Some local media or social posts reported the rate had reached as much as 6,000 or 7,000 pounds to the greenback.
A prosecutor ordered an investigation into "the spreading Thursday, by a number of people, of information on social media and other means of publication on a lack of dollars in the market and the increase of its exchange rate to 7,000 pounds to sow confusion and panic," the National News Agency said.
The result was "extra incitement for people to withdraw their bank deposits in the Lebanese currency to buy dollars... and an unjustified increase in the price of consumer goods," NNA said.
Lebanon is in the grips of an economic crisis, its worst since the 1975-1990 war, that in October sparked protests against a political elite accused of incompetence and corruption.
Banks have since gradually limited dollar withdrawals, forcing those in need to resort to much higher exchange rates from money changers.
Last week, the authorities said they would inject dollars into the market to bring down the exchange rate.
On Monday, the public prosecutor also ordered a probe to identify those behind "posts or photos harming... the presidency" in view of pressing defamation charges, NNA said, sparking an outcry on social media.
So according to this incompetent government the rumors caused the riots and protests and not the actual bankrupt economy, corrupt politicians and presidency!
When @jeanasy of the FPM insulted then president Sleiman, Bassil tweeted: "Arresting people for their tweets is outrageous!"
What applies to the FPM does not apply to anyone else....
Bassil's and @jeanassy's tweets below:
https://twitter.com/GinoRaidy/status/1272498626921672705
Why don’t they want to probe blablablablabla’s deep and wide luv tunnel ? It’s the filthiest!
Lebanon should not only probe Dollar rumors but those who are manipulating it too. blablablablablablabla is a shia who claims it is christian of european parents from dahiyeh. It uses its deep and wide luv tunnel to entice virile young men to penetrate it and deposit their thick lubricants inside it. blablablablabla charges them outrageous amounts of money citing exchange rates fluctuations.