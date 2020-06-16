Nine New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon on Tuesday confirmed nine more COVID-19 infections, which raises the country’s tally to 1,473.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said six of the cases were recorded among residents and three among expats repatriated from Belarus, Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The death toll remains unchanged at 32 while the number of recoveries has reached 889.

Thirty-five infected individuals were meanwhile admitted into hospitals over the past 24 hours, among them eight into intensive care units.

Four of the local cases were recorded in Wadi al-Nahleh, one in Jabal al-Beddawi and one in al-Qobbeh. The three infected expats hail from Adloun, Ansar and al-Tiri.