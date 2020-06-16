Arslan on Jumblat Reconciliation: We Reject Any Tensions in Mt. Lebanon

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan on Tuesday described his reconciliation meeting with Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat as “positive and frank” and “a continuation of the Baabda reconciliation that was made in August.”

The meeting was held Monday evening at Speaker Nabih Berri’s residence in Ain el-Tineh.

“The incidents were the result of accumulated reasons that led to major tensions and the Qabrshmoun and Choueifat incidents, and we have a responsibility not to commit a new mistake that might lead to a new Qabrshmoun or a new Choueifat,” Arslan said.

“Yesterday we were positive and Speaker Berri’s sponsorship was positive, but we cannot in two hours claim that we have addressed all things. We have rather put them on the right track,” Arslan added.

“We reject any tensions in Mount Lebanon and in these critical circumstances we are required to immunize ourselves and our community and to restore Mt. Lebanon’s symbolism as to the unity of the Lebanese and coexistence,” Arslan went on to say.