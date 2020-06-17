Aoun: Efforts Ongoing to Address Crisis, Stop Smuggling

President Michel Aoun said the various crises impacting Lebanon, mainly its financial crisis, are not easy to handle but assured that efforts are ongoing to address them.

“We are working on addressing the financial crisis, and it is not easy. The responsibility lies on three sides: The central bank, the banks and the government. Liability definitely is not with the depositors,” said Aoun.

Lebanon is in the grips of an economic crisis, its worst since the 1975-1990 war, that in the autumn sparked protests against a political elite accused of incompetence and corruption.

Banks have since gradually limited dollar withdrawals, forcing those in need to resort to much higher exchange rates from money changers.

Moreover, Aoun declared that the security apparatuses and customs authorities have taken “new measures to stop smuggling through Lebanon’s land border” into Syria, and through “its port.”

Public pressure has mounted lately for a tougher approach to smuggling into Syria, especially of fuel and flour.

Earlier this month, the cabinet ordered the seizure of all goods illegally entering or leaving Lebanon.

The state spends billions of dollars on subsidies on essentials such as fuel and flour, but smugglers often sell them in war-torn Syria at a hefty mark-up.

The border between the two countries has been closed in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But the mountainous region is difficult to control and Syria's nine-year civil war has seen a surge in smuggling activity.