Diab: Airport Reopening to Positively Impact Economy

Prime Minister Hassan Diab emphasized during the cabinet meeting on Thursday on the impact of reopening the country’s airport on Lebanon’s crisis-stricken economy.

Diab said reopening the terminal has a “positive” impact on the economic situation.

However, he stressed the need to maintain stability to encourage travel to Lebanon. He also considered the efforts to combat corruption a “priority.”

The cabinet convened at the Grand Serail to tackle the latest developments

Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport resumes activity for commercial flights starting July 1, but with anti-coronavirus measures. Air traffic will be limited at 10% of capacity from a year ago.

The airport has taken measures to guarantee social distancing among passengers, while placing disinfectants in different locations for personal hygiene to contain the COVID-19 spread.