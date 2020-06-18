Syrians File Complaint in Germany over Sex Abuse in Syrian Jails
Seven Syrians who suffered or witnessed rape and sexual abuse in detention centers under President Bashar al-Assad's regime have submitted a criminal complaint to prosecutors in Germany, an NGO supporting them said Thursday.
The four women and three men were all victims or witnesses of torture and sexual violence, including rape, "electrical shocks to the genitals... and forced abortion," said the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), a Berlin-based legal group.
