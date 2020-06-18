Franjieh Meets Hariri, Says Aoun's Tenure Doesn't Enjoy 'Sunni Cover'

Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh on Thursday held talks with al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri at the Center House, amid a flurry of meetings between political leaders in recent days.

“We consulted over the economic situation and we have a common vision,” said Franjieh after the talks.

As for the national multi-party talks that President Michel Aoun will host in Baabda, Franjieh said: “There is time till the Baabda meeting and what’s important is for it to reach a real and not a superficial agreement.”

“We are all convinced that national accord is necessary,” he added.

Noting that he is yet to decide whether or not to attend the meeting, Franjieh pointed out that “Sunnis’ real representatives are not present in power.”

“Hariri does not need support and today the presidential tenure does not enjoy a Sunni cover,” the Marada leader added, emphasizing that his relation with Hariri has been and will always be stable.