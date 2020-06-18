Six New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon confirmed six more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Five of the cases were recorded among residents while an expat repatriated from Syria was identified as the sixth case.

The Ministry said two of the local cases have been traced to known sources.

The infected expat hails from Brital while the local cases were recorded in Ghobeiri, Barja, Aramoun and and Hay el-Sillom.

The new cases raise the country’s tally to 1,495, among them 32 deaths and 944 recoveries.