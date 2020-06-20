Report: Ruling Authority Receives New International ‘Criticism’ v

The ruling authority in Lebanon reportedly received new “strongly worded” international “criticism” which was reflected in unfavorable negative signals from the international financial institutions towards Lebanon, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

International institutions expressed “resentment about some of the measures taken by the Lebanese government, which added new negative points about the situation in Lebanon and its ruling authority,” the daily said.

Sources following up closely on Lebanon's negotiations with the IMF, and on the reactions incoming mainly from European countries to Lebanese officials, said they “reached a conclusion that political forces in the authority and outside the authority are both unqualified to undertake reforms.”

“Harsh criticism” from International and European sides “focused on the Lebanese authority describing its performance as irresponsible, and below the average in terms of carrying out reforms,” the said.

“The latest (financial and administrative) appointments are the main reason for these criticisms,” they emphasized. “The Lebanese authority sent a strongly negative signal to the international community mainly to the IMF.”