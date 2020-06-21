Mobile version

ISF Intelligence Branch Arrests 11 over Central Beirut Riots

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 June 2020, 15:21
The Internal Security Forces on Sunday announced that its Intelligence Branch has arrested eleven suspects accused of taking part in the rioting that rocked downtown Beirut on June 11 and 12.

In a statement, the ISF said the suspects were identified through “the pictures and footage broadcast by the various media outlets, which clearly showed the aforementioned individuals carrying out acts of vandalization against public and private property.”

The ISF added that the eleven suspects were arrested on Friday and Saturday following authorization from the relevant judicial authorities, and are currently being interrogated.

Noting that the rioting had drawn “the condemnation of all Lebanese, especially those taking part in peaceful protests,” the ISF emphasized that it is keen on “guaranteeing and protecting the freedom of peaceful expression.”

But it stressed that “freedom of expression does not at all stand for the freedom to vandalize and attack public and private property,” warning that it will not be “lenient” with such individuals.

Comments 5
Thumb s.o.s 21 June 2020, 15:45

Combien parmi eux viennent du Khandak el Ghamik ou de Dahye ? C’est bien ce que l’on pensait....

Missing charles.vaughn.961 21 June 2020, 16:16

If they though this was bad.... wait until the economy completely collapses. le déluge

Thumb s.o.s 21 June 2020, 20:52

It already has collapsed, the snowball effect is already set in motion.

Missing rabiosa 21 June 2020, 17:19

Show their faces, show their names, what are they are from and since sect rule is the rule, let us know what sects they are from

Thumb s.o.s 21 June 2020, 20:53

Exactly, their names should be advertised so we can shame them publicly.

