Lebanon Sees Major One-Day Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Lebanon recorded 51 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In its daily statement, the Ministry said 32 of the cases were confirmed among repatriated expats and 19 among residents.

The 32 expats have been repatriated from Qatar, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Ghana.

Eighteen of the local cases have been meanwhile traced to known sources.

The cases raise the country’s overall tally to 1,587 -- including 32 deaths and 1,068 recoveries.