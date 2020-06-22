Israeli Force Crosses Electronic Border Fence
An Israeli infantry force comprising 10 soldiers and several K9 dogs on Monday crossed the electronic border fence that faces the Lebanese Army’s checkpoint in the town of Adaisseh, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.
“It inspected and scoured the newly-carved road without breaching the Blue Line,” NNA added.
Two Israeli bulldozers and two trucks later crossed the border fence from the same area and resumed trench-drilling works alongside the road.
The Lebanese Army meanwhile went on alert on the Lebanese side of the border as a precaution.
So once again, the Israelis do not cross the international border, but the Lebanese need to find something newsworthy in them operating in their own territory.
So what if he is. All are welcome. Ahlan bil jar.
Lebanon and Israel should reach agreement through UNIFIL where the "do not cross" border is. Maybe 500 meters from the blue line -- or make it the blue line. Either way, whatever is agreed to should be respected by all parties or none.