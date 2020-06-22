Israeli Force Crosses Electronic Border Fence

An Israeli infantry force comprising 10 soldiers and several K9 dogs on Monday crossed the electronic border fence that faces the Lebanese Army’s checkpoint in the town of Adaisseh, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

“It inspected and scoured the newly-carved road without breaching the Blue Line,” NNA added.

Two Israeli bulldozers and two trucks later crossed the border fence from the same area and resumed trench-drilling works alongside the road.

The Lebanese Army meanwhile went on alert on the Lebanese side of the border as a precaution.