Baabda Says Preparations for National Meeting Ongoing

Preparations for the upcoming all-party talks at the presidential palace are ongoing, a spokesman said.

“As for us, preparations at the palace are ongoing, and today most of the invited parties will meet to take their stances on the meeting,” said Rafik Chalala, the head of the Presidency’s press office.

“Some parties have said that they will take part in the meeting while others are mulling attendance and some will meet with their blocs to take the appropriate decision,” he added.

He noted that the objective of the talks is to “confront the developments of the past two weeks, especially in Tripoli and Beirut.”

“The invitation addressed by President Michel Aoun was clear, and he has sensed from the vandalization and attacks on the army in Beirut and Tripoli that someone is plotting to re-ignite strife in Lebanon, especially after the slogans that were repeated,” Chalala went on to say.

Addressing the invited political leaders, Chalala said they “understand the importance of coexistence and civil peace” and must accordingly be “at the level of responsibility.”

“This critical and sensitive file requires national consensus,” he added.

Noting that the security file will be the main topic of the meeting, Chalala pointed out that the “economic challenges” will also be raised in light of “the presence of the top leaders who represent the biggest popular base in the country.”

Chalala's remarks come amid a flurry of media reports suggesting that a lot of parties will boycott the summit following the belligerent remarks that were voiced by Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Saturday and in light of the absence of a clear agenda for the meeting.