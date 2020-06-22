Detained Activist Accused of Dealing with Israel
A Lebanese political activist who was detained last week was charged on Monday with collaborating with Israel and referred to a military prosecutor, Lebanon's state-run news agency reported.
The National News Agency said Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged Kinda al-Khatib with visiting Israel and "dealing with spies of the Israeli enemy." The report added that the judge referred al-Khatib to a military investigative judge for questioning. The military judge is expected to issue a formal arrest warrant.
Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.
Al-Khatib was detained last week with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.
She has been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Hizbullah and President Michel Aoun. Hizbullah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.
Shortly before the charges were filed Monday, dozens rallied in Beirut demanding al-Khatib's release and saying that she was innocent.
The protesters say al-Khatib's case is similar to that of Ziad Itani, a Lebanese stage actor who was released in 2018 after being cleared of charges of collaborating with Israel. Itani spent about four months in prison.
All activists opposing the Iranian and Syrian hegemonies over Lebanon are Israeli agents? Well that’s an absurd statement. The illegitimate and illegal rulers of this horrible country are turning the country into Syria, Iran or Egypt.
Enough!
It is only good that the Lebanese Security services, provides a watchful eye on the Israeli spies inside this country.
You are also on the list.
Til7as ti.... lmao
“ Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.”
I saw videos of Carlos Ghosn in Jerusalem shaking hands with the Israeli president .
Why isn’t he behind bars?
Why are Lebanon and Israel still in a state of war? Especially after other Arab countries have not only made peace with that country, a couple of which even having Embassies there?
