Aoun Says Baabda Talks Aim to 'Immunize Civil Peace'

President Michel Aoun on Monday announced that the objective of the all-party meeting he has scheduled for Thursday is to “immunize civil peace through pushing each of the domestic parties to shoulder its responsibilities.”

“This aims to avoid a descent into the worse or to bloodshed, especially after what we witnessed on the streets of Beirut and Tripoli during the latest protests,” Aoun said.

Noting that the dialogue meeting will not propose a national unity government, Aoun stressed that he is shouldering his full responsibilities as a president in order to “find solutions to the current crisis.”

“We are working on rebuilding Lebanon and this takes a long time,” the president added.

He was speaking during a meeting in Baabda with a delegation from the association of economic journalists.