Lebanon Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Monday recorded 16 more COVID-19 cases, which raises the country’s tally to 1,603, the Health Ministry said.

Eleven of the cases were recorded among residents and five among expats repatriated from Nigeria, Qatar, Ivory Coast and Belarus, the Ministry said in its daily statement.

Ten of the local cases have been traced to known infected individuals, it added.

The local cases were recorded in Beirut’s Zarif area (3), the Beirut southern suburbs of Bir Hasan (4), Shiyyah (1) and Ghobeiri (1), Tripoli’s el-Mina (1) and the southern town of Harees (1).

The expat cases were meanwhile registered in Hermel (1) and the southern towns of Adloun (1), Jwayya (1), Toura (1) and Aitaroun (1).