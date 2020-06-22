WHO Urges Rapid Dexamethasone Production for Coronavirus Patients
The World Health Organization called Monday for a rapid increase in production of the steroid dexamethasone, after British clinical trials found it has life-saving potential for critically-ill coronavirus patients.
"The next challenge is to increase production and rapidly and equitably distribute dexamethasone worldwide, focusing on where it is needed most," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.
