Nineteen more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lebanon on Tuesday, which raises the overall tally to 1,622.

Twelve of the cases were recorded among residents and seven among expats repatriated from Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Nigeria and the Central African Republic, the Health Ministry said.

The local cases were recorded in Basta, Shiyyah, Mreijeh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, Wadi al-Nahleh, al-Qobbeh, Dahr al-Ain, Zgharta, Brital and Aita al-Shaab.