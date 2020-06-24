RHUH Announces First Death of Baby with Coronavirus

The governmental Rafik Hariri University Hospital announced in a statement on Wednesday the first infant death from Covid-19 in Lebanon who suffered from "congenital heart defects."

The infant was taken to the hospital 25 days after her birth, said the statemnet.

Tests found she was infected with coronavirus and suffered from a congenital heart defect. She was receiving oxygen around the clock to help her breathe, it added.

Recorded illness caused by the coronavirus has been rare among children.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Lebanon reached 1,622 on Tuesday.

The first case was recorded on February 21.