Ministerial Crisis Cell Discusses Financial Issues

The third meeting of the ministerial crisis cell tasked with following up on financial issues convened on Wednesday and was chaired by Minister of Finance Ghazi Wazni, the National News Agency reported.

The talks have focused on “pumping dollars to money changers to meet the needs of citizens, provided that the Central Bank of Lebanon pumps dollars to the banks according to certain regulations,” said NNA.

The meeting was held in the presence of Minister of Economy and Trade Raoul Nehme, Minister of Industry Imad Hoballah, Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad, the governor of the Central Bank Riad Salame, General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim, Head of the Association of Banks in Lebanon Salim Sfeir, and Mahmoud Halawi, Vice Chairman of the Syndicate of Money Changers in Lebanon.