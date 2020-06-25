Wazni: Talks with IMF are Positive
Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon’s bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are “positive and intense,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.
“The meetings with the IMF revolve around a set of issues related to public finance, especially those related to financial and banking reform, in addition to anti-corruption,” he declared.
“The atmosphere of negotiations is positive, but having these talks bear fruition is certainly our priority. The negotiations are happening at an intense pace in order to reach the desired goal,” he added.
The country is seeking around $9 billion from the IMF, on top of another $11 billion in grants and loans pledged by international donors in 2018 but never released due to a lack of reform.
If the talks are positive why did the main Lebanese negotiator resign and said that the talks are useless due to the Lebanese government not addressing the main issues. The talks have been going on for a while and things have gotten worse so what the heck are you talking about? I guess you find them positive since you are talking to yourself.
Sorry, I call BS. EVERY indication has been that the talks are going nowhere and the government doesn't want to reform. His idea of 'positive' is a stretch of the definition. CEDRE backers won't even talk any more because they know it is a waste of time.
IMF, World Bank, CEDRE, other donors, whatever you do, DO NOT give this government a single penny. If you do, insist that you as the the donor control the purse and see to it how the money is spent.