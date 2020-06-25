Wazni: Talks with IMF are Positive

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon’s bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are “positive and intense,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

“The meetings with the IMF revolve around a set of issues related to public finance, especially those related to financial and banking reform, in addition to anti-corruption,” he declared.

“The atmosphere of negotiations is positive, but having these talks bear fruition is certainly our priority. The negotiations are happening at an intense pace in order to reach the desired goal,” he added.

The country is seeking around $9 billion from the IMF, on top of another $11 billion in grants and loans pledged by international donors in 2018 but never released due to a lack of reform.