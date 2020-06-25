Bassil Says 'Rejection of Dialogue' Harms Lebanon, Not Govt. or Presidency
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday criticized the parties that boycotted the Baabda national meeting.
“Those who believe that their rejection of dialogue would expose the government, the Presidency or a certain group are rather stripping Lebanon of the essence of its existence, especially if dialogue’s objective is to prevent strife,” Bassil said in his remarks at the meeting.
He lamented that some are using “the deterioration of the lira exchange rate as a tool to starve the people.”
“This is the financial war that we are talking about. Some are leading it skilfully in order to impede the government and the Presidency and topple the State,” Bassil charged.
“Resolving the dollar crisis is the responsibility of the central bank, and the current approach is not the right one,” he added.
Turning to Hassan Diab’s government, Bassil decried that “there is a noticeable drop in the government’s productivity.”
The government is “like a bicycle; it falls the moment you stop pedaling,” he added.
Bassil also reiterated his call for distributing the financial losses in the country in a “fair manner.”
