Bassil Says 'Rejection of Dialogue' Harms Lebanon, Not Govt. or Presidency

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 June 2020, 19:27
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday criticized the parties that boycotted the Baabda national meeting.

“Those who believe that their rejection of dialogue would expose the government, the Presidency or a certain group are rather stripping Lebanon of the essence of its existence, especially if dialogue’s objective is to prevent strife,” Bassil said in his remarks at the meeting.

He lamented that some are using “the deterioration of the lira exchange rate as a tool to starve the people.”

“This is the financial war that we are talking about. Some are leading it skilfully in order to impede the government and the Presidency and topple the State,” Bassil charged.

“Resolving the dollar crisis is the responsibility of the central bank, and the current approach is not the right one,” he added.

Turning to Hassan Diab’s government, Bassil decried that “there is a noticeable drop in the government’s productivity.”

The government is “like a bicycle; it falls the moment you stop pedaling,” he added.

Bassil also reiterated his call for distributing the financial losses in the country in a “fair manner.”

Thumb whyaskwhy 25 June 2020, 19:53

So now its the people's fault they are starving? He keeps raising the bar on how long he can get....yet there are those stupider folk who follow him blindly

Missing samiam 25 June 2020, 19:56

Has he ever said anything constructive--anything he says is only self serving and to try to make himself seem 'presidential'.

Thumb bronco 25 June 2020, 20:35

"Rejection of dialogue"
yeah well could you please tell us what happened to the Maarab agreement? or is that not a BIG REJECTION?
what a moron

Thumb janoubi 25 June 2020, 20:41

"Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday criticized the parties that boycotted the Baabda national meeting."

Am I reading this right? Talking about boycott? Did he not boycott parliamentary sessions for electing a president for 2 1/2 years?!

Thumb eagledawn 25 June 2020, 20:42

"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"

Thumb eagledawn 25 June 2020, 20:43

"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"

Thumb eagledawn 25 June 2020, 20:43

constantine 7 hours ago
The voice of justice.

Thumb eagledawn 25 June 2020, 20:43

"constantine 12 minutes ago
Allah yi7meek President Bassil"

Thumb eagledawn 25 June 2020, 20:44

"constantine 1 hour ago
Without the FPM at the helm there would be no Lebanon.
Lebanon would be a province of ISIS reporting to Riadh.
The reason why Minister Bassil is being subjected to harsh criticism by thieves and traitors to stop him from taking their riches and beating them in the national treasury."

Thumb eagledawn 25 June 2020, 20:44

libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!

Thumb eagledawn 25 June 2020, 20:44

libanaisresilient 23 minutes ago
You're the man!!! Keep it up!

Thumb s.o.s 25 June 2020, 20:55

We reject rejects like you mr Bassil.... you’re a cancer, we won’t listen to you.

Thumb canadianleb 25 June 2020, 21:32

He needs to be arrested and dealt with once and for all..

