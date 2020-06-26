Geagea Ridicules Outcome of Baabda Talks after Dollar Surge
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday scoffed at the outcome of the dialogue meeting held Thursday in Baabda, after the dollar reportedly reached a new high on the black market.
“Baabda’s ‘unifying national’ meeting yielded immediate results. As soon as the closing statement was recited, the dollar made an unprecedented jump,” Geagea said in a tweet.
Geagea and most opposition parties had boycotted the meeting, decrying what they called the lack of a clear agenda and the failure to address the country’s real problems.
Media reports said the dollar was selling for more than LBP 7,500 on the black market on Friday.
President Michel Aoun has said that the meeting was aimed at “immunizing civil peace” in the wake of the violent protests and sectarian tensions in Beirut and Tripoli.
Ask, Judas of Lebanon, to the monarchies whaabis and the USA evangélics why they are attacking Lebanon!!!??? Convert or Die...
the Wahhabis, USA or Israel are not attacking your country. Those who have constantly attacked our country and stolen its sovereignty are the Syrians and now the Iranians. US has been supporting our army for decades. Arab monarchies have stood financially by Lebanon for decades. It is only since Aoun and Bassil have followed the steps of the Hizbollah that the Arabs stopped helping Lebanon.
they sat around, had lunch, took pictures and walked out.
did anyone actually expect anything from that group? aoun is the do nothing president and now he now he even has a prime minister who does less than him. and then there is basil who is trying to be the de facto president, prime minister and emperor of the country....