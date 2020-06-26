Geagea Ridicules Outcome of Baabda Talks after Dollar Surge

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday scoffed at the outcome of the dialogue meeting held Thursday in Baabda, after the dollar reportedly reached a new high on the black market.

“Baabda’s ‘unifying national’ meeting yielded immediate results. As soon as the closing statement was recited, the dollar made an unprecedented jump,” Geagea said in a tweet.

Geagea and most opposition parties had boycotted the meeting, decrying what they called the lack of a clear agenda and the failure to address the country’s real problems.

Media reports said the dollar was selling for more than LBP 7,500 on the black market on Friday.

President Michel Aoun has said that the meeting was aimed at “immunizing civil peace” in the wake of the violent protests and sectarian tensions in Beirut and Tripoli.