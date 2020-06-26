Lebanon Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Friday recorded a significant uptick in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 35 residents and an expat repatriated from Equatorial Guinea had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

It said 27 of the local cases have been traced to known infected individuals.

The new cases raise the country’s tally to 1,697 -- including 33 deaths and 1,144 recoveries.

Eight of the local cases were recorded in Bourj al-Barajneh, four in Ashrafieh, four in al-Beddawi camp, three in Tallet al-Khayyat, two in Hay al-Sillom, two in Wadi al-Nahleh and one in each of Marfaa, Ain el-Rummaneh, Ghobeiri, Bir Hassan, Haret Hreik, Zahle, Barelias, Majdal Anjar, Taanayel and Bouday.