Hizbullah MP Deplores U.S. Envoy's 'Hostile Behavior'

Hizbullah MP Hassan Fadlallah on Sunday condemned what he called the U.S. ambassador's "hostile behavior," saying her latest remarks constitute an "attack" on the country's "sovereignty and dignity."

He called on Lebanese authorities and especially the Foreign Ministry to "compel the ambassador to respect international treaties that define the duties of diplomats."

The Foreign Ministry has since summoned the U.S. ambassador for a meeting on Monday, a day after a Lebanese judge banned local media from covering her future remarks.

During an interview with Saudi-owned news channel Al-Hadath aired on Friday, U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea said the United States has "grave concerns about the role of Hizbullah," labeling it as "a designated terrorist organization."

"It has siphoned off billions of dollars that should have gone into government coffers so that the government can provide basic services to its people," she said. "It has obstructed some of the economic reforms the Lebanese economy so desperately needs," Shea added.