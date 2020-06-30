Aoun to Chair Meetings of Defense Council, Cabinet
President Michel Aoun will chair the meeting of the Supreme Defense Council on Tuesday at the Baaba Palace to be attended by Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Council members, the National News Agency reported.
The session is devoted to tackle the security situation in the country, and the “general mobilization” measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, NNA said.
Afterwards, the President will head a Cabinet session devoted to studying recent financial and economic developments.
