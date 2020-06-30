Syria Donors Conference Pledges 6.9 Billion Euros

International donors pledged 6.9 billion euros ($7.7 billion) to face the ongoing humanitarian challenges of the nine-year Syrian crisis, the EU announced on Tuesday.

The pledges were made at the Brussels IV conference hosted by the European Union and United Nations to assist war-affected people inside and outside Syria.

Against the "sobering background" of the coronavirus pandemic, "we must be all the more pleased with the overall pledge of support," EU Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic told reporters.