Diab Criticizes Recent Activity of Ambassadors

Prime Minister Hassan Diab criticized what he said are “currency manipulation” driving the uncontrolled devaluing of the Lebanese pound, and indirectly lashed out at recent diplomatic activity of foreign ambassadors in Lebanon.

“For the sake of friendships and (good) relations, we maintained silence on a lot of diplomatic practices largely breaching international norms, but this behavior surpassed fraternal and diplomatic relations,” said Diab at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting at the Grand Serail.

“Some local and foreign sides want to besiege the Lebanese and involve Lebanon in the regional conflicts,” he added.

Criticizing the rising rate of the dollar to the Lebanese pound, he said: “The dollar game is exposed now, they demand us to enforce reforms but in turn provide cover for the corrupt and prevent us from having access to the files of stolen funds.”