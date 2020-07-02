Jumblat Says Govt. Imagining 'Fictional Conspiracies'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Thursday said it seems that “the government and its guardian angels have lost all connection to the tragic reality and the ongoing collapse.”

“It lives in another world and imagines fictional conspiracies after it besieged itself by its own hands,” Jumblat tweeted.

“It is the government of nothingness, void, bankruptcy and hunger,” the PSP leader added.

His remarks come after Prime Minister Hassan Diab blamed “domestic and foreign sides” for the dramatic deterioration of the economic and financial situations.