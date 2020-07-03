Bassil Hits Out at Hariri, Urges Salameh to Rein in Dollar

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Friday hit out at ex-PM Saad Hariri and said the political settlement that led to President Michel Aoun's election is over.

"First of all, I had said on February 14 that (Hariri's return to power) will be difficult and will take a long time," Bassil tweeted.

"Secondly, we never made a settlement over corruption and we never will. What we do are understandings," Bassil added.

"Thirdly, we're done with the settlement for which we paid a hefty price," he said.

Bassil added: "What's important today is for the government to make reforms, parliament to approve them and the central bank governor to rein in the dollar."

On February 20, Bassil had tweeted, addressing Hariri: "Whatever you do or say, you won't be able to target me. No matter how I am, I won't accept to be like you. Some values and principles separate us, but national accord will bring us together again. You went too far but you'll come back, but the difference is that the return path will be longer and more difficult for you."

On Thursday, Hariri said he has "conditions" to return as premier.

Asked whether these conditions include the exclusion of Bassil from the Cabinet't line-up, Hariri said: "They know my conditions."