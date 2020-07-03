Lebanon Records 34 New COVID-19 Cases

Lebanon on Friday recorded a significant surge in its daily coronavirus tally.

According to the Health Ministry, 19 expats and 15 residents tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours.

Thirteen of the local cases have been traced to known infected individuals, the Ministry said.

It said the expats had arrived from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UK, the UAE and Qatar.

One of the local cases was meanwhile recorded in Beirut, four in the Baabda district, one in Metn, four in Aley district, five in the Zgharta district and one in Bint Jbeil.

The new cases raise the country's tally to 1,830.