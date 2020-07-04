Cabinet to Convene in Baabda Next Week

The Cabinet is set to meet next week at Baabda to tackle several pressing issues listed on the agenda including the electricity file, amid fears the country would plunge in darkness over a fuel shortage.

The government is also set to discuss auditing the central bank’s accounts amid divisions on the chosen foreign firm, Kroll, and allegations it might leak information to Israel.

The recent resignation of the director general of Lebanon's Finance Ministry, Alain Biffani, is also on the table of the Cabinet, in addition to the increase in the price of bread which drew the ire of Lebanese.

Bifani was on the team negotiating an emergency bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

He resigned from his post late in June amid a rapidly worsening economic and financial crisis.