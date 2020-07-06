India Overtakes Russia to Become World's Third Highest for Virus Cases
India announced Monday that it had logged nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, taking it past Russia to become the world's third-hardest-hit nation in the global pandemic.
The health ministry said 697,358 cases had now been recorded, a rise of 24,000 in the last 24 hours, while Russia has just over 681,000 cases.
India has registered 19,963 deaths from the virus, a much lower number than many other badly hit countries. The United States and Brazil have the highest numbers of cases.
