BDL Sets Exchange Rate for Food Industry Importers, Manufacturers

The Central Bank of Lebanon (BDL) announced in a statement on Monday a 3,900 Lebanese Pounds as an exchange rate for food industry importers and manufacturers.

The bank said that requests should be submitted and paid in Lebanese pounds at local banks in full.

Banks would in turn hand these requests to BDL and the latter transfers their value in dollars to the account of the bank in question with the correspondent bank accredited to it.

The official exchange rate of the dollars remains at 1515 Lebanese pounds, added the statement.