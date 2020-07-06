Stock Markets Rally on Economy Recovery Hopes

Stock markets rallied Monday, with fresh signs of economic recovery resonating with investors more than a surge in coronavirus infections worldwide.

The easing of lockdowns is providing hope the global economy will bounce back from an expected recession this year, with England's pubs reopening at the weekend and tourist attractions around Europe now either open or planning to.

Better-than-forecast data on U.S. jobs creation and factory activity have also provided a boost to confidence, as have hopes for a vaccine, which observers say is key to kickstarting any recovery.

The U.S. services sector grew in June after the coronavirus pandemic caused its steepest-ever contraction the month prior, an industry survey said on Monday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones was more than 350 points higher in the late New York morning, while key European markets posted gains of 1.5 percent or more at the close.

Investors on both sides of the Atlantic took their cue from equities in China, "with the world's second largest economy seeing a huge uptick" which saw its main stocks index closing up nearly six percent, noted Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

Traders have piled back into stocks in recent months -- with the help of vast government and central bank support -- and analysts have suggested the gains are also being helped by a fear of missing out on the rally.

- 'Whirligig of positive news' -

"The global economic data and positive coverage on potential COVID-19 vaccines and treatments represent a... whirligig of positive news that is overwhelming gnarly headline flows around the daily virus case counts in the US," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

Shanghai soared to its highest level in more than two years, while Hong Kong finished at levels not seen since early March.

But there remains trepidation on trading floors as new infections spike around the world.

Some U.S. states are reporting record daily increases, with a number of officials considering reimposing lockdown measures, while Brazil and India are also seeing worryingly large rises.

And Australia said it would effectively seal off the state of Victoria from the rest of the country as authorities struggle to control a surge in cases.

The outbreak sent Sydney stocks falling.

"For now the positive data surprises and huge fiscal and monetary stimulus are the overwhelming forces," National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril said in a note.

"But the increase in COVID-19 infections, not just in the U.S., means that they need to be closely monitored -- the introduction of more severe containment measures has the potential to derail the positive vibes in markets."

- Key figures around 1540 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 2.1 percent at 6,285.94 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.6 percent at 12,733.45 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 percent at 5,081.51 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.7 percent at 3,350.03

New York - Dow: UP 1.5 percent at 26,205.18

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.8 percent at 22,714.44 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 3.8 percent at 26,339.16 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 5.7 percent at 3,332.88 (close)

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $40.83 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $43.29

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1314 from $1.1242 on Friday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.48 yen from 107.52 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2494 from $1.2469

Euro/pound: UP at 90.55 pence from 90.16 pence