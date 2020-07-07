Israel Crosses Technical Fence with Lebanon

An Israeli infantry patrol and two Merkava tanks crossed the technical fence with Lebanon off al-Wazzani parks on Tuesday maneuvering behind a smoke screen in the process, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The forces also advanced to the riverbed and conducted search operations without violating the Blue Line, added NNA.

A video recording on Twitter showed the tanks releasing large and thick white smoke masking their movements.

The Blue Line marks Israel’s withdrawal from south Lebanon in May 2000 after 22 years of occupation.