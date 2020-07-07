Cabinet Meets to Tackle Energy and Economic Files

A Cabinet meeting got underway at Baabda Palace on Tuesday to tackle several controversial issues, including the appointment of a new board of directors for EDL, a precondition imposed by the International Monetary Fund to provide assistance for Lebanon.

The meeting, chaired by President Michel Aoun, will tackle this file while the country faces long hours of power cuts plunging the country in darkness.

Ministers are set to agree on six names from a list of eighteen candidates representing Lebanon’s six large sects.

The Cabinet will also look into whether to accept or not the recent resignation of Finance Ministry Director General Alain Bifani who said he was protesting the way leaders were handling the crisis and that he refuses to be a partner in what is happening.

Discussions will also tackle the proposal presented by Ministers of Energy and Water, Finance, Economy and Trade to address the imbalance between the demand and supply of petroleum products in the Lebanese markets.

The government is set to discuss auditing the central bank’s accounts, an additional controversial issue for the government, mainly after claims that Kroll forensic audit firm might leak information to Israel.