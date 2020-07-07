Hizbullah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Televised Address

Timeline

07 July 2020, 21:51 Nasrallah to Americans: The policy of siege and sanctions you are following against Lebanon won't weaken Hizbullah but rather your allies and influence.

07 July 2020, 21:47 Nasrallah: This will not work and Hizbullah and the Resistance will not surrender.

07 July 2020, 21:46 Nasrallah: The U.S. is trying to weaken and isolate Hizbullah through starving the people and turning them against the resistance.

07 July 2020, 21:45 Nasrallah: The U.S. is exploiting the accumulations of 40 years in Lebanon.

07 July 2020, 21:40 Nasrallah has expressed pride in Judge Moahmmed Mazeh's ruling.

07 July 2020, 21:39 Nasrallah: Why didn't some people defend Lebanese sovereignty like they defended media freedom?

07 July 2020, 21:36 Nasrallah: The U.S. ambassador is inciting the Lebanese against each other.

07 July 2020, 21:35 Nasrallah: The U.S. ambassador has no right to say if the government should leave. She is also interfering in the nature of the next government and this is a blatant intervention.

07 July 2020, 21:33 Nasrallah: Colonial countries act this way and not friendly ones.

07 July 2020, 21:33 Nasrallah: The U.S. ambassador is acting like a military ruler and what business does she have in intervening in the financial appointments?

07 July 2020, 21:32 Nasrallah: The U.S. State Department is playing an exposed role in Lebanon.

07 July 2020, 21:31 Nasrallah: We should wage "agricultural and industrial jihad and resistance."

07 July 2020, 21:26 Nasrallah: We are a consumer country and today there is a chance to become a productive country and the State has a responsibility to revive the agricultural and industrial sectors.

07 July 2020, 21:24 Nasrallah: Openness towards Iraq, China, Iran and other countries gives hope to the Lebanese and sends a strong message to Americans and others that the country has other choices and courses.

07 July 2020, 21:21 Nasrallah: Iraq represents a great chance for Lebanon.

07 July 2020, 21:19 Nasrallah: What we are going through today is the most dangerous threat that can face a people and a state, but we are capable as Lebanese state and people to turn the threat into a chance. We have an opportunity to carry out very important steps towards economic stability.

07 July 2020, 21:14 Nasrallah: The Americans waged a fierce campaign against the Chinese choice to scare the Lebanese and prevent them from cooperating with China.

07 July 2020, 21:13 Nasrallah: We should not stick to only one path and we should not await the outcome of negotiations with the IMF without seeking other choices, seeing as these talks might take time or fail. The idea of turning East came from here.

07 July 2020, 21:11 Nasrallah: If we said that China should come invest in Lebanon, this does not mean turning the country into a communist system.

07 July 2020, 21:01 Nasrallah: We have not called for endorsing the Iranian model.

07 July 2020, 21:00 Nasrallah: We won't be an obstacle if America wants to help Lebanon.

07 July 2020, 20:57 Nasrallah: No one has called for changing Lebanon's cultural face.

07 July 2020, 20:50 Nasrallah: We are not seeking to cut off "Western oxygen" from anyone in Lebanon.

07 July 2020, 20:49 Nasrallah: No one is trying to put Lebanon in a certain axis.

07 July 2020, 20:48 Nasrallah: We are open to help from any country in the world except for Israel.

07 July 2020, 20:48 Nasrallah: We need to rectify some issues to be on the right track. As for the issue of "turning east," this does not mean turning against the West.

07 July 2020, 20:46 Nasrallah on economy: One should think of all those living on Lebanese soil, including refugees.

07 July 2020, 20:46 Nasrallah on economy: There needs to be a national approach.

07 July 2020, 20:45 Nasrallah: The economic threats concern everyone and not a single region or group.