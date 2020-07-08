Berri Says No One Can Alter His Rapprochement with Bassil

The meeting between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil last week was a “foundational meeting,” a media report said.

In remarks to al-Joumhouria newspaper published Wednesday, Berri said he and Bassil will not allow anyone to undermine their new rapprochement.

“Let no one try to drive a wedge between us,” Berri said.

“Even if a disagreement arises in the future over a certain issue, that should not harm the ties,” the Speaker added.

He also stressed that the Ain el-Tineh agreement does not come “at anyone’s expense,” noting that it is “a platform that is open towards everyone.”

Berri also hoped the rapprochement will reflect on the popular bases of the FPM and the AMAL Movement.