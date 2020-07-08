Scuffles as Protesters Slam U.S. Commander's Visit to Lebanon
A rally was held Wednesday morning near Beirut’s airport in protest at the visit of the U.S. army's Central Command chief to Lebanon, the National News Agency said.
Al-Jadeed television said scuffles erupted between Lebanese troops and the demonstrators. It did not elaborate.
Comments 1
0008 July 2020, 12:42
I just hope that the US stops all sorts of help to the Lebanese people and state! I wish to see Russia and China's support who both set vetoes on the UN help to civilians in Syria.
I just hope that the US stops all sorts of help to the Lebanese people and state! I wish to see Russia and China's support who both set vetoes on the UN help to civilians in Syria.
I can assure you that we will follow the Venezuela scenario in a more cannibalistic way!