Pompeo Reiterates ‘Support’ for Lebanon, Pressure on Hizbullah

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated in remarks from Washington that the United States is supporting Lebanon as long as it succeeds at imposing reforms and its government is not controlled by Hizbullah.

Pompeo assured during a press conference on Wednesday at the State Department the US support against “terrorist Hizbullah.” He said the US is supporting Lebanon “to be a country that is not subordinate to Iran.”

Iran-backed Hizbullah is classified as a terrorist group by the United States and many other countries.

He added that the US is “trying hard to prevent Iran from selling crude oil to Hizbullah.”

On the release of Lebanese businessman Kassim Tajideen, accused of providing millions of dollars to Hizbullah, Pompeo pointed out that the US “will always deal with Hizbullah as a terrorist party.”