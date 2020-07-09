66 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Lebanon

Lebanon on Thursday witnessed a major one-day surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 44 of the cases were recorded among residents and 22 among expats who arrived in Lebanon in recent days.

Thirty-three of the local cases have been traced to known sources while the 66 cases raise the country’s tally to 2,011 -- among them 36 deaths and 1,368 recoveries.

The infected expats have arrived from Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Denmark.

The local cases have been meanwhile recorded in Bourj al-Barajneh (1), Shiyyah (1), Ghobeiri (1), Haret Hreik (5), Jnah (2), Sfeir (1), Mreijeh (1), Maamoura (1), Baabda district (1), Naccache (1), Dekwaneh (1), Wadi al-Zayneh (1), Aramoun (1), Amrousiyeh (10), Hay el-Sillom (3), Kayfoun (5), Qmatiyeh (1), el-Mina (5), Zgharta’s Kfarhatta (1), Minieh (1), Taalabaya (3), Bednayel (1) and al-Bazouriyeh (1).